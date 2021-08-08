A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Serious and deeply troubling': Dem senator arrested for 'sex with minor'

Party officials: 'We are deeply disturbed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2021 at 3:49pm
(Video screenshot)

 

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation

Arizona Democratic state Sen. Tony Navarrete was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including sexual conduct with a minor.

The Phoenix Police Department received a report Wednesday that Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete had engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile in 2019, police said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Navarrete, 35, was elected to the Arizona legislature in 2016, and serves as state senator for Arizona’s 30th district.

“Detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, and on August 5th, developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, Otoniel Navarrete,” police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams told the DCNF.

“Navarrete was arrested and booked into jail on the evening of August 5th for multiple counts of Sexual Conduct with a Minor, among other charges,” Williams said. Police did not provide any additional information.

Arizona Senate Democrats acknowledged Navarrete’s arrest in a statement Friday, saying they had no further details on the situation.

“We are deeply disturbed by what we’ve learned from recent media reports about the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete,” they said in the statement.

“These allegations and arrest are serious and deeply troubling. Right now, it’s important to allow for due process to take place through our judicial system,” they added.

Navarrete did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
