A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Shock executive order greenlights quarantines, involuntary commitment amid COVID fears

'The pieces add up to a very scary picture! People need to wake up'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published August 8, 2021 at 6:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Marine Corps Maj. Brad Leeman prepares to launch an F-35B for a night lighting evaluation flight aboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour in the Atlantic Ocean, March 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Dane Wiedmann)

An executive order signed quietly by Tennessee's Republican governor is troubling some Americans as it greenlights the National Guard and State Guard to implement quarantines and involuntary commitment of citizens "in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations," with the governor specifically concerned about "an increase in COVID-19 cases."

Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83 on Friday "with little fanfare" according to Tennessee Stands, an influential conservative coalition.

TRENDING: Business owner goes off on trans official confronting him in his own store: 'You're not a woman!'

The group says it found some of the provisions in the executive order "exceptionally concerning," including:

  • "Discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations."
  • "Telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases are permitted."
  • "Temporary quarantine and isolation facilities may be constructed."

Fox News journalist Todd Starnes collected reaction on social media, with one commenter saying:

Do you foresee the government involuntarily committing or quarantining citizens while using COVID or vaccines as an excuse?

"Wow! The guard will be utilized? Involuntary commitment? And construction of quarantine and isolation facilities? Thought all of that was just a silly conspiracy theory."

"The pieces add up to a very scary picture!! People need to wake up,” another concerned citizen wrote. “I would like to know the specific scenarios and situations that would need to take place in order for these actions to be implemented. They are too open ended and vague which leads to open door interpretation and neglected use which would not work in our best interests. We need to demand specificity."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Kovacs
Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in TV, radio and the internet. He is the author of the forthcoming book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No.1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny."







Shock executive order greenlights quarantines, involuntary commitment amid COVID fears
'Suicide' frenzy among Capitol riot cops: Officers 'killing selves' jump to FOUR
Capitol riot stunner: Third officer who responded 'commits suicide'
Trump unleashes: 'If I were president right now ...'
'Abysmal' comment by potential 2024 GOP presidential hopeful disgusts conservatives
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×