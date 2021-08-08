Shock executive order greenlights quarantines, involuntary commitment amid COVID fears

An executive order signed quietly by Tennessee's Republican governor is troubling some Americans as it greenlights the National Guard and State Guard to implement quarantines and involuntary commitment of citizens "in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations," with the governor specifically concerned about "an increase in COVID-19 cases."

Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83 on Friday "with little fanfare" according to Tennessee Stands, an influential conservative coalition.

I signed Executive Order 83 reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for our hospitals that are responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/y0HQvstPYN pic.twitter.com/Mv2UgJSx8e — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 6, 2021

TRENDING: Business owner goes off on trans official confronting him in his own store: 'You're not a woman!'

The group says it found some of the provisions in the executive order "exceptionally concerning," including:

"Discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations."

"Telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases are permitted."

"Temporary quarantine and isolation facilities may be constructed."

Fox News journalist Todd Starnes collected reaction on social media, with one commenter saying:

Do you foresee the government involuntarily committing or quarantining citizens while using COVID or vaccines as an excuse? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (329 Votes) 4% (12 Votes)

"Wow! The guard will be utilized? Involuntary commitment? And construction of quarantine and isolation facilities? Thought all of that was just a silly conspiracy theory."

"The pieces add up to a very scary picture!! People need to wake up,” another concerned citizen wrote. “I would like to know the specific scenarios and situations that would need to take place in order for these actions to be implemented. They are too open ended and vague which leads to open door interpretation and neglected use which would not work in our best interests. We need to demand specificity."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!