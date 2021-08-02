A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sizzling news: Is bacon about to disappear?

New animal-welfare rules could take effect in California

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2021 at 8:40pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- A change in animal-welfare rules could make bacon difficult to find and more expensive to buy, reports say.

At the beginning of next year, California will enforce a welfare proposition, which was approved by voters in 2018. The Farm Animal Confinement Proposition requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens, and veal calves.

The idea is that all of those animals should have sufficient space to stretch out their wings, claws, and paws, as Insider's Hilary Brueck reported. Welfare campaigners have been pushing for the change for years.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







