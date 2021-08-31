A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 falls slightly, but notches 7th-straight winning month in August

Dow Jones Industrial Average slips 41 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2021 at 4:13pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the S&P 500 wrapped up its seventh-straight month of gains at just below all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 41 points, or about 0.1%. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down less than 0.1%.

Tuesday marked the last trading day of August, and major averages posted solid gains for the period. The S&P 500 rose about 3% this month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed roughly 4% for its third winning month in a row. The blue-chip Dow lagged but still added more than 1%.

