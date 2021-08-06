Spicer: Trump's in for 2024

In what certainly isn't a surprise given President Trump's ongoing rally events that attract thousands, his continuing commentary on the failures of President Biden, and specifically his outlines on how he could serve America better, a former spokesman says Trump's in the race for 2024.

Paul Bedard in his Washington Secrets commentary pointed out, "Signals have been pouring out of former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, resort that he’s heading in the direction of another run for the presidency."

Now former press secretary Sean Spicer has announced, "He's in."

It was only days earlier that Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed Trump was meeting with his 2024 "Cabinet" on plans to move forward.

Spicer's comment came during an interview about his coming book, "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America."

The commentary explained the bumbles and stumbles by the Biden administration, especially on issues such as immigration, have encouraged Trump to look beyond 2022's midterms, when he plans to involve himself, too.

Further, Trump has banked "$102 million, lost weight, and has kept his approval ratings high," the commentary said.

Various indications of Trump's plans have been evident for some time already, starting from when he left Washington with the promise that he would return.

Pollster John McLaughlin confirmed "the more Biden fails, the better President Trump looks."

Bedard reported, "McLaughlin has suggested that 2024 could look like 1980, when Ronald Reagan, who lost his 1976 primary fight, beat a floundering Jimmy Carter. Should he run and win, McLaughlin predicted a Trump 2.0 would be 'better, smarter.'"

Meadows recently said it might be "months" before an official campaign confirmation is clear.

But he said, "As a guy that has had a number of conversations with him, the odds are that I think this is not the last time that we'll see Donald Trump's name on the ballot."

His comments came in an interview with One America News Network.

Democrats several times have admitted that their ultimate goal in the two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against President Trump were to try to assure that he would not or could not run again for the presidency.

Even after he left office and Biden was inaugurated, their strategies appear to be continuing with various investigations that appear to be politically motivated.

The Washington Examiner reported Meadows said he was with Trump recently at the North Carolina state GOP convention and Trump delivered a speech "as if he was out on the campaign trail again."

Part of his comments was a critique of Biden, he said.

The Western Journal said that Trump has been telling his dinner guests he will run, too.

"Rolling Stone got the scoop from a senior official at the Republican National Committee," the report said, quoting the official saying, "I have three friends who've had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024."

Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grennell also has the same impression.

"I spoke to President Trump today and I’d say he’s running," he said in a social media statement just weeks ago.

Earlier, Trump himself said he had made up his mind about the 2024 race, but he didn't immediately reveal his decision.

At a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Texas, Hannity asked:

"You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process? Or, let me ask you this, without giving the answer, what the answer is, have you made up your mind?"

"Yes," Trump said.

