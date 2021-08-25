Stocks extend rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting 5th straight day of gains

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday, helped by banks and reopening stocks as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.1%, to 35,405.50. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to a new closing high of 4,496.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% to 15,041.86, also a new closing high.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.344% Wednesday, hitting its highest level since earlier in the month when it yielded as much as 1.364%. That lifted shares of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo about 2%. Regional banks Zions and Regions Financial rose 1.5%, and Fifth Third added 2%.

