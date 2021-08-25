A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks extend rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting 5th straight day of gains

'The cadence of incoming data has improved in the past few days'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2021 at 4:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday, helped by banks and reopening stocks as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.1%, to 35,405.50. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to a new closing high of 4,496.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% to 15,041.86, also a new closing high.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.344% Wednesday, hitting its highest level since earlier in the month when it yielded as much as 1.364%. That lifted shares of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo about 2%. Regional banks Zions and Regions Financial rose 1.5%, and Fifth Third added 2%.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks extend rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting 5th straight day of gains
NFL legend Herschel Walker runs for U.S. Senate
New N.Y. governor reveals 12,000 additional COVID deaths hidden by Cuomo
Top California Democrat endorses Republican Larry Elder
'If you would mind putting your pants back on': Man strips while debating masks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×