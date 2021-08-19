A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Students think America oppresses women. Then they hear about Afghanistan

Female students misunderstand what true gender persecution is like

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2021 at 3:09pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) – Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many people are worried about the rights of women and children under Taliban rule in the country. Reports show that women are already being beaten and killed on the streets.

At the same time, many continue to believe that women in America are oppressed and treated unfairly.

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked with female students at the University of Central Florida about what is happening in Afghanistan and how that compares to the treatment women receive in the United States.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Students think America oppresses women. Then they hear about Afghanistan
