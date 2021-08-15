A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Money Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher fined $1,000 after quitting over CRT and mask mandates

'I don't plan on bringing a check'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2021 at 6:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- A 6th-grade math teacher in Kansas got hit with a $1,000 fine after quitting his job over mask mandates and critical race theory training in his school district.

“That was my final straw,” Josiah Enyart said after the Shawnee Mission School District sent an email on July 25 renewing its mask mandate for all students and unvaccinated teachers, Fox News reported Saturday.

When Enyart gave notice to the Comanche Elementary School in Overland Park, school district officials said he’d have to pay a $1,000 “liquidation penalty” for resigning after a specific deadline in his contract.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Why is Joe Biden on vacation?' Biden at Camp David while Taliban take over
White House posts photo of feeble Biden sitting alone as Afghanistan falls
Teacher fined $1,000 after quitting over CRT and mask mandates
Larry David 'relieved' to be uninvited from Obama's birthday bash
Church bans unvaccinated worshipers and kids from attending
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×