Teacher fined $1,000 after quitting over CRT and mask mandates

(NEW YORK POST) -- A 6th-grade math teacher in Kansas got hit with a $1,000 fine after quitting his job over mask mandates and critical race theory training in his school district.

“That was my final straw,” Josiah Enyart said after the Shawnee Mission School District sent an email on July 25 renewing its mask mandate for all students and unvaccinated teachers, Fox News reported Saturday.

When Enyart gave notice to the Comanche Elementary School in Overland Park, school district officials said he’d have to pay a $1,000 “liquidation penalty” for resigning after a specific deadline in his contract.

Read the full story ›