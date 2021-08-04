Ted Nugent: 'You Pearl Harbor me, I Nagasaki you'

(FOX NEWS) -- American rock star Ted Nugent won’t let any government keep him or his guns in a stranglehold.

The rock legend joined Tucker Carlson in the newest episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today" to talk about defending his natural-born rights as an American.

"I was born with the right to keep and bear arms. I was born with the right to speak up. I was born with the right to privacy from my government intrusion without just cause. I was born with that," he said. "I could come here naked without any Constitution and I know I could say what I want to say. I don't have to get the king's permission."

