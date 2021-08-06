Thousands of wealthy elites renouncing U.S. citizenship to avoid taxes, lockdowns

(HEADLINE USA) – President Joe Biden’s plan to soak the rich in order to fund trillions in new welfare entitlements will not be brought fully before Congress until later this month, when Democrats hope to slip a massive “human infrastructure” scheme through the Senate using budget reconciliation.

But the rich themselves have wasted no time securing their assets—by renouncing their U.S. citizenship, according to Axios, which drew its data from a quarterly list published by the IRS.

A chart of expatriate Americans worth over $2 million showed that the number skyrocketed in 2020 to 6,707, a 237% increase from the prior year.

