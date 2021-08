(NBC NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling supporters they should get vaccinated.

“And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You’ve got to do what you have to do,” Trump said. “But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines.”

Some boos rang out from the rally crowd, who were largely maskless.

