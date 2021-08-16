If Trump were president, not 1 Democrat would be vaccinated

This is madness. Forced vaccination with an experimental "for emergency use only" shot has precipitated death or injury for over 500,000 Americans. Is this really happening? Are you sure this isn't 1938 Nazi Germany, or a communist country that provides no civil or human rights to its citizens? Because this can't be America.

That figure of over 500,000 total deaths, serious injuries and adverse effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccines is not from me … it's not from some wild, unreliable internet rumor … it comes from the vaccine adverse event reporting system called VAERS that's connected to the U.S. government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's more deaths and injuries than all the vaccines in the past three decades combined, by a mile. By the way, throughout history, VAERS has always underreported deaths and injuries by a wide margin.

In the European Union, the same vaccine reporting system reports over 20,000 dead and over 2 million injured by the vaccines.

But the media have blacked out the deaths and injuries from the vaccines like they're an image of underage sex on Hunter Biden's laptop. Facts that destroy the government agenda scare the media to death.

What if all of this were happening and former President Donald Trump were serving his second term? The exact same vaccines, the exact same results. Just imagine with me.

What if Trump were president and the government swore the vaccines would prevent COVID-19, but when the vaccinated started getting sick, the goal post was changed 180 degrees? Suddenly, everyone admits the vaccinated are getting COVID-19 and they can spread it, too. Suddenly, their viral load is as high as unvaccinated people's. Suddenly, the vaccines aren't effective against "variants." Suddenly, its only use is in preventing hospitalizations. Talk about three-card Monte.

But do COVID-19 vaccines actually prevent hospitalizations? In Israel, doctors report as many as 95% of patients hospitalized are vaccinated. If Trump were president, would anyone be getting vaccinated anymore after hearing those numbers? Would any Democrat? Would any black American?

How about closer to home? In Massachusetts, there are 9,969 "breakthrough cases" of vaccinated people with COVID-19, and over 100 vaccinated people are dead of COVID-19. That's reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

But those are just COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated. That has nothing to do with the deaths and serious injuries tied to the COVID-19 vaccines themselves.

If Trump were president, the media would be reporting those numbers in gigantic headlines and calling "Trump's vaccine" a "Frankenstein's monster." They'd be accusing Trump of murder. They'd be calling him "Hitler."

Not one Democrat in America would be taking these vaccines.

There would be Black Lives Matter riots as black Americans accused Trump of racism and genocide. The American Civil Liberties Union would be filing lawsuits in every city, county and state in America. They'd call forced vaccinations under Trump "the civil rights issue of our lifetime."

And the children? Are you aware Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (the most respected in the world) just did a study of 45,000 American kids with COVID-19 and found zero deaths among healthy children? Zero as in 0. Only a handful of children in all of America died from COVID-19, and Johns Hopkins reports all of them had childhood cancer.

So, if Trump were president and the government demanded every schoolchild be masked and vaccinated with a dangerous and sometimes deadly experimental vaccine, even though there was zero risk of death from this flu bug, what would liberals say? How about feminist mothers?

You don't have to guess. I know. Liberal mothers across America would say, "Trump wants to murder our children."

But most importantly, looking at the VAERS numbers shows thousands dead and over 500,000 injured, many seriously, in connection to this experimental jab. If Trump were president, doctors and medical experts would be demanding an immediate suspension of this vaccine program. The media would be touting "Trump vaccine deaths" on the front page.

If Trump were president, no Democrat would take the jab. Would anyone be calling for their freedoms to be taken away, or their lives to be destroyed? What if Trump wanted to put Democrats on a no-fly list?

This is madness and insanity. This is the definition of intolerance. This is something I'd expect in Nazi Germany or a communist dictatorship. This is an India-like caste system for the 90 million Americans who don't want the vaccine.

But Trump isn't president. So, everything happening is hunky-dory. Just move along, nothing to see here.

And anyone who disagrees can be censored, banned, demonized, fired, bankrupted and sent to prison, or reeducation camp.

This is what the end of America looks like.

