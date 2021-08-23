Trump in rare form in Alabama rally

It was sooooo refreshing to see a real president.

President Trump told it like it is at a packed rally in Alabama Saturday night.

It has been too long since we've heard this kind of tough talk.

Trump told the truth – and he was cheerful, winsome and entertaining in the midst of multiple national crises and unrestrained incompetence demonstrated by his "successor."

The latest embarrassing debacle – Afghanistan – he characterized thusly: "This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time, and it did not have to happen that way. This was not a withdrawal, this was a total surrender, for no reason. He surrendered our airbase, he surrendered our weapons, he surrendered our embassy."

TRENDING: David Jeremiah: 'Your doorstep' is start of globe-wide evangelism

He called it "the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America."

Trump ripped President Joe Biden for allowing "weakness in the White House," saying that "Vietnam looks like a masterclass in strategy compared to Joe Biden's catastrophe."

He didn't forget to criticize the billions of dollars' worth of arms and equipment that were left behind and seized by the Taliban, possibly including 600,000 assault rifles, some 2,000 armored vehicles and 40 aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters.

"It didn't have to happen. All he had to do was leave the soldiers until everyone was out, our citizens, the weapons, and then you bomb the hell out of the bases and say 'bye bye,'" Trump said.

He said after 20 years of conflict, his administration determined it was time for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan, but to depart "in dignity."

"Very soon we're going to have September 11 and we're going to have – because of Biden – the Taliban flag flying over the embassy."

Trump defended his original negotiations with Taliban leadership during his presidency, in which he said he orchestrated a "conditions based agreement" for U.S. withdrawal with the extremist group, whom he described as "great negotiators" and "tough fighters."

He added that he had made it clear when he met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar that Americans and the U.S. government would be protected upon military withdrawal.

"With me in office the Taliban would not have ever dreamt of capturing our airfield or parading around with our American weapons," he said.

It was so refreshing. I was so proud of him – so proud of America, and the distinctions he drew between the right way to do things and the clearly embarrassing way Joe Biden chose.

Trump reminded the audience that his travel ban reduced refugee admissions and limited immigrants coming from "evil countries."

"We had a travel ban, and without that travel ban we would have a lot of people from places in the world that are evil. We dramatically reduced refugee admissions and kept radical Islamic terrorists out of our country."

Trump spoke on Saturday about his record of ordering missile strikes in Syria, comparing it to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal.

"Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell," he said. "This is what you get when you have weakness in the White House. When I was president we only had strength. Remember the 59 missiles in Syria? 59 missiles, they all hit their target."

Meanwhile, the fake media made much of the selective boos Trump received when he urged the crowd to "take the vaccine."

"That's OK, you've got your freedoms. You have to maintain that."

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, said on his show "War Room" that Trump should assemble a "shadow government" to keep Biden from "destroying the country."

"I think right now President Trump's got to be putting together more of a formal body to work with him almost on a daily basis to start looking at and countering – we've got to stop – this illegitimate regime from destroying the country as they spin out of control – and quite frankly, spin off the stage," he said. "But I do think we need [what the] British call a 'shadow government,' a government that you have – a government in the parliamentary system. You have a government; and you also have – and we're not a parliamentary system – but you have a government that's sitting there ready to jump in case elections are called in 30 days."

Trump had harsh words for the Biden administration, calling him a "failed president."

"No administration in history has gotten off to a worse start than the Biden administration," he said. "Joe Biden is a failed president. He will always be a failed president."

President Trump is tough. He's strong. He always calls it as he sees it. It was so refreshing Saturday to be reminded of those truths.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!