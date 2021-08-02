Trump team planning to 'move forward in a real way'

Mark Meadows, who served as President Trump's chief of staff, says there are plans "to move forward in a real way" regarding the 2024 race.

He was discussing the issue of a potential Trump run for a second term in the White House, and said, "We met with some of our Cabinet members tonight … I can tell you this. We wouldn't be meeting tonight if we weren't making plans to move forward in a real way."

Mark Meadows from Bedminster: “We met with some of our Cabinet members tonight .. I can tell you this. We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way.” pic.twitter.com/kQHCLcxk02 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 30, 2021

TRENDING: Red Dawn: Chinese paramilitary troops reportedly training elite Cuban forces

Business Insider reported Meadows' comments came after a meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club.

"We're looking at what does come next," Meadows said.

He also referenced President Trump as being "at the head of the ticket."

Trump himself has confirmed that he might run another campaign for the White House, although he has not yet formally announced his plans.

Will Donald Trump be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (46 Votes) 4% (2 Votes)

He did say in June that an announcement would be "in the not too distant future."



Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!