Trump team planning to 'move forward in a real way'

'I can tell you this. We wouldn't be meeting tonight if we weren't making plans'

Bob Unruh
Published August 2, 2021 at 11:21am
President Donald J. Trump departs the White House and prepares to board Marine One Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews and ultimately heading to Charlotte, N.C. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Mark Meadows, who served as President Trump's chief of staff, says there are plans "to move forward in a real way" regarding the 2024 race.

He was discussing the issue of a potential Trump run for a second term in the White House, and said, "We met with some of our Cabinet members tonight … I can tell you this. We wouldn't be meeting tonight if we weren't making plans to move forward in a real way."

Business Insider reported Meadows' comments came after a meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club.

"We're looking at what does come next," Meadows said.

He also referenced President Trump as being "at the head of the ticket."

Trump himself has confirmed that he might run another campaign for the White House, although he has not yet formally announced his plans.

Will Donald Trump be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024?

He did say in June that an announcement would be "in the not too distant future."

Bob Unruh
