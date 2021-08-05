Tucker Carlson warns Dems now totally 'totalitarian'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is warning that Democrats now have gone totally "totalitarian," that they have taken ownership of private property in America and now live by the "might makes right" rule of "third-world regimes."

"You thought you owned your home," he said in a commentary. "Not anymore. Rochelle Walensky does. She'll decide who can live there, under what circumstances and for how long."

His outrage was based on Walensky's decision this week to extend an eviction "moratorium," one of numerous extralegal moves taken by the Biden administration in its effort to manage – politically – the COVID pandemic that likely originated at a government virus lab in Wuhan, China.

That it's extralegal is already known because the Supreme Court has said that, a fact that even Joe Biden admitted.

But that isn't stopping the Democrats from moving forward with their agenda anyway, Carlson noted.

"Congresswoman Maxine Waters of Los Angeles understands exactly how they did it. Waters is hardly a genius. It's likely she's never read an entire book. But one thing Maxine Waters knows well is how third-world regimes operate. When you want something, you simply take it. You've got the guns. Who's going to stop you? Might makes right. The Fidel Castro method," Carlson wrote.

He noted that Waters admitted it, with a social media statement: "I don't buy that the CDC can't extend the eviction moratorium. Who is going to stop them? Who is going to penalize them?"

Carlson noted that before Biden appointed Walensky to run the CDC, which is not authorized to make laws, she was "just a college professor."

Now, however, America's big experiment with a "representative democracy" apparently is over, he said.

"Rochelle Walensky now makes the laws. Walensky announced today that she has decided to nationalize America’s rental properties, millions and millions of them from Maine to California. Tenants are no longer required to pay their rent," he wrote. "Property owners cannot evict them under any circumstances. Making someone pay to live on your property is now a federal crime. Try it, and you can wind up in prison, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines."

He continued, "At the same time, you should know, property owners will still be required to pay the banks that hold their mortgages. There’s no moratorium on mortgages. Why? The banks are huge Democratic donors, and they’re getting the treatment they paid for. Sandy Cortez and The Squad aren’t calling for the banks to do their part. It’s property owners who will suffer, many of them members of the rapidly disappearing American middle class."

He described how Joe Biden's agenda now includes turning America into a dictatorship.

"If you’re wondering how all of this can possibly be legal, rest assured that it’s not — it’s not even arguably legal. We know for a fact that it’s not. The Supreme Court just ruled on the question, specifically. The court found that the CDC does not have the right to institute a nationwide eviction moratorium. Period. Only Congress can do that. Now, the court didn’t make us guess on their view on this, the court put that in writing, in the clearest possible language," he said.

The Biden administration simply ignored that, he said, despite Biden's admission what was done was illegal.

"I've sought out constitutional scholars. To determine what is the best possibility, that would come from executive action or the CDC judgment. What could they do that was most likely to pass muster? Constitutionally. The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster," Biden confessed.

The situation, Carlson said, is like "what criminals always say when they shake you down at gunpoint. And make no mistake, that’s exactly what they’re doing. That’s exactly who they are."

