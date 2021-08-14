U.K. objects to real human bodies being used in exhibitions

Art, literature and science date back centuries in the United Kingdom, with luminaries from William Shakespeare to Isaac Newton among those contributing.

But lawmakers there now are objecting to the use of real human bodies for an anatomical exhibition.

The online magazine Bitter Winter, which often deals with faith issues concerning Communist China, is reporting members of the U.K. House of Lords say, "Macabre, money making exhibitions parading the corpses of anonymous Chinese prisoners must stop."

It's at least partly because of evidence of the "grim traffic in prisoners' body parts."

"Lord Philip Hunt hopes his private member's 'Organ Tourism and Cadavers on Display Bill,' which has finally seen the light of day in the Lords, will close all remaining avenues for U.K. citizens to travel to countries such a China for organ transplantation and ban 'the dreadful traveling circus of body exhibitions, which sources deceased bodies from China.'"

It was a 2018 "Real Bodies" exhibition that included plastinated bodies of dead people that triggered the response.

"Lord Hunt was appalled to discover that the bodies were none other than 'unclaimed bodies' with no identity documents or consent sourced from Dalian Hoffen Biotech in Dalian, China," the report said.

What promoters called an exhibition to "explore the complex inner workings of the human form" was called by Lord David Alton, a "carnival of horrors."

The has been "overwhelming evidence of China's complicity in the "organ trade," but the U.K. has lagged in legislation to address it, the report said.

"Lord Hunt pressed for tightening up the law, citing the testimony of Sayragul Sauytbay during the recent Uyghur Tribunal in London, who had discovered medical files detailing Uyghur detainees’ blood types and results of liver tests while she was working at a Uyghur detention camp," the report said.

The proposal would change the Human Tissue Act 2004 to make sure appropriate consent had been given by organ donors for transplantation activities carried out abroad and for the public display of imported cadavers.

Baroness Finlay, according to the report, revealed confirmation that some bodies were supplied for plastination in China after key organs had been removed, "suggesting their bodies are the remains from a despicable trade in genocide, organ harvesting and commercial transplantation in China," she said.

Lord Mackenzie noted the known actions by China against minority peoples such as Falun Gong and the Uyghurs. The communist regime long has been accused of taking organs from unwilling prisoner donors and selling them to foreigners in need.

"It is also clear that we are complicit in this denial of basic human rights in providing a ready market for the high demand for organs forcibly taken, in many cases from living prisoners," he said. "At last, I am delighted that this House can put its money where its mouth is and is taking legislative action by means of this bill to make it illegal to be complicit in such organ harvesting and transplant trafficking."

