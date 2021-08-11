U.N.'s latest climate scare released in wake of Obama's luau

I suppose it could be a coincidence that the United Nations chose to release its latest climate scare report on Monday, Aug. 9, the day after Barack Obama's ballyhooed weekend birthday bash on Martha's Vineyard came to an end.

But I doubt it.

Although the media focused on the seeming indifference of Obama and cronies to COVID guidelines, the crypto-Marxists at the United Nations knew that Obama – and the media as well – needed to be spanked for a much more serious offense.

Obama's island luau made a mockery of everything the climate change clergy had been preaching for the last 30 or so years.

If, say, Donald Trump had held such a party, they simply could have shamed him as the irredeemable sinner he was, the pariah who pulled America out of the Paris climate accord.

But Obama is one of their own. So too, one would assume, are Chrissy Teigen, Steven Colbert, John Legend, Don Cheadle and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Fields, who, as the New York Times tell us, "was photographed flying into the island."

As the Times would gingerly report, "Democrats supportive of the former president privately expressed surprise at the casual disregard for optics and wondered why it took until just days before the party for Mr. Obama to change course."

The "optics" in question, however, dealt exclusively with COVID. The Times would seem to have missed the real story. THE WORLD WAS COMING TO AN END! And the Obama crowd was hastening its demise.

After all, if a "Real Housewives" star was "flying in," who wasn't? One doubts that, say, Oprah or Steven Spielberg fly commercial.

Yet somehow, the fact that potentially hundreds of guests would be flying in to a 7,000-square foot, $12 million beachfront home on a tiny island did not strike the Times as an "optics" issue.

The U.N. was quick to prod the Times editors into paying attention. Three days later, a chastened Times would run a front-page story that, for all of its hysteria, might as well have been written by Greta Thunberg.

It opened, "Nations have delayed curbing their fossil-fuel emissions for so long that they can no longer stop global warming from intensifying over the next 30 years." Well, the Obama bash was a fossil-fuel orgy, but no one at the Times noticed or cared until the U.N. put out its preposterous "code red for humanity."

Among the guests was Joe Biden's "climate czar," John Kerry. Although the Kerry family private jet has been flown 16 times since January, Kerry did not have to fly in. As indifferent to optics as Obama, he too owns a $12 million beachfront home on Martha's Vineyard.

Oddly, on paper at least, Obama is as devoted a climate warrior as climate czar Kerry. In his 2020 memoir, "A Promised Land," he imagined "a hellish combination of severe coastal flooding, drought, wildfires, and hurricanes that stood to displace millions of people and overwhelm the capacities of most governments."

As Obama saw it, that severe coastal flooding would result in "island nations swallowed up by the sea." Was Obama planning to pardon the 96-square mile Martha's Vineyard as he did several White House turkeys at Thanksgiving?

He has that power. Or at least he thinks he does. In his speech celebrating his capture of the 2008 Democratic nomination, Obama registered a Louis XV-like score on the hubris spectrum.

If the French king promised a deluge with his departure, Obama promised exactly the opposite with his arrival. "I am absolutely certain," he told the assembled masses, "that generations from now we will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment … when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal."

Apparently, the rise of the oceans slowed enough for Obama to buy his energy-guzzling beach house in good conscience. Not so quick, said the United Nations.

In the first paragraph of its report, the U.N.'s bought-and-paid-for scientists warned him, "Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion – such as continued sea level rise – are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years."

As Obama's actions have shown, he doesn't really believe this. Other than poor Greta and other frightened children, no one does.

