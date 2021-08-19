U.S. Capitol bomb threat suspect in custody hours after claiming to have 'explosives' near Library of Congress

(FOX NEWS) – The suspect who authorities say claimed to have a bomb in his pickup truck Thursday morning is in police custody hours after parking his vehicle in front of Washington, D.C.'s Library of Congress – prompting evacuations and lockdowns in the area, Fox News can confirm.

The suspect, identified as North Carolina resident Floyd Ray Roseberry from Grover, was taken into police custody at about 2:30 p.m. local time – more than five hours after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Independence Avenue and First Street, sources confirmed to Fox News. Federal and local investigators have already visited Roseberry's North Carolina home today, sources said.

The United States Capitol (USCP) called it an "active bomb threat investigation." A House Republican communications director on the scene confirmed to Fox News that Capitol Police have warned them about a man who is "claiming to have explosives in his truck."

