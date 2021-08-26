A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

UCLA bars Ph.D student for political views

Ordeal stemmed from minor scuffles with aggressive counterprotesters

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2021 at 2:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AMERICAN FREE PRESS) – Michael Miselis, one of the defendants in the Charlottesville Rise Above Movement (RAM) prosecution, could make a strong case that he has been the victim of a flagrant miscarriage of justice.

Much of Miselis’s ordeal has arisen because of the plea agreement he signed. No fair-minded person, however, who is familiar with the Heaphy Report about the Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally and knows the nature of the charges and ambiguous evidence against Miselis, his harsh conditions while incarcerated, and his dismal prospects for a fair trial would give much weight or credence to that plea agreement. In the agreement, Miselis admitted to participating in violence during the Rally.

But the reality is that, amid a general melee, he was involved in a few minor scuffles with aggressive counterprotesters. They were never charged with any crimes. These scuffles easily could have been avoided if the Charlottesville police had done their job, as the Heaphy Report makes clear. Miselis did not seriously injure anyone, but, nonetheless, was sentenced to 26 months in prison, which he has now served.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Delta Air Lines raising health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees
Toll Brothers CEO says drop in 'crazy high' lumber prices will save $40,000 per home
Governor giving $100 gift cards to get vaxxed
Why I filed a lawsuit against my university's COVID vaccine mandate
UCLA bars Ph.D student for political views
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×