Unhinged leftist teacher learns the hard way cancel culture can work both ways

(MEDIA RIGHT NEWS) – Tuesday, a video of a teacher at Lehi High School went viral. The video was of Lehi High School chemistry teacher Leah Kinyon. The four-minutes of the teacher’s rant included her talking up the Covid Vaccine and demeaning former President Donald Trump.

The teacher was put on administrative leave Tuesday and today it was announced that she is no longer employed by the district after an investigation. Stacy Bateman, Lehi Rep Alpine School District Board of Education released the statement below on Facebook.

“Alpine School District has concluded our investigation of the incident that occurred on August 17, 2021, at Lehi High School. Although the details of a personnel investigation are confidential, the teacher involved is no longer an employee of Alpine School District.”

