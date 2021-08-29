A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Uniformed U.S. soldier threatens Americans' lives if they don't obey

'Weapon is not just going to be pointed at other people ... it's pointed at you!'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published August 29, 2021 at 12:04pm
Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Leondrei Floresca aims at his target during an M4 rifle qualification course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel 'Woody' Williams in the Atlantic Ocean, June 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer)

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don't obey her. Under certain circumstances.

The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law.

That scenario periodically is raised by "woke" leftists who are intent on having the entire nation follow their personal agenda.

It's unlikely, in reality.

At PJMedia was the comment that, "Woke Army Sergeant Cindy Bronson has a message for her fellow Americans in case martial law is declared."

That would be, "Understand that if active duty military actually get deployed within the United States, that weapon is not just going to be pointed at other people, other countries, it's pointed at you!"

She continued, "If you do not get in your house when I tell you to, you become the enemy. Martial law. You know, when your rights get curtailed?"

U.S. Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson (Video screenshot)

Is martial law coming to the United States anytime soon?

PJMedia noted that she was responding to "someone else’s asinine demand for a military coup against Presidentish Joe Biden."

But, the report said, "When an active-duty Army sergeant appears in uniform to remind civilians that might makes right, it’s understandable that we civilians might get a little jumpy about it."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







