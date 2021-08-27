United Nations asked to intervene on behalf of Jan. 6 protesters

The United Nations is being asked to intervene against the Joe Biden administration on behalf of protesters who were at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and have been arrested and held in deplorable conditions ever since.

The request is coming from Matt Braynard, the executive director of Look Ahead America.

"Today I write in support of basic human rights for a specific group of Americans who have been disparately and inhumanely treated by their government – singled out, imprisoned, and even physically abused – because of their political beliefs," his complaint charges.

It is addressed to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Human Rights Council Branch complaints procedure unit.

His organization already has sought relief from "several members" of the government, as well as other human rights advocacy groups, but "we have been largely ignored, and human rights violations continue unabated, with no relief in sight."

The victims are about 80 political prisoners "unlawfully held and abused in custody throughout the United States of America because of alleged illegal activities occurring at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021."

That's the day President Trump held a rally telling his supporters to "peacefully" protest against Congress' plan to adopt 2020 election results giving Joe Biden the White House.

A crowd of thousands ended up going to the building, and there were handsful among them that broke into the building and vandalized parts.

The congressional vote that day was on election results that were suspicious enough to draw lawsuits in dozens of states, and there continue to be audits, or plans for them, in several states.

What is not in question, however, is that local and state officials during the 2020 count violated the U.S. Constitution by arbitrarily ignoring or changing state laws regarding elections. The Constitution allows only state lawmakers to do that.

Further, that there were outside influences on those counts is without doubt, as leftist Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook wealth turned over some $350 million to mostly leftist election officials to help them "run" their operations.

The request for help seeks assistance from the U.N. in getting the U.S. government "to immediately release pretrial detainees, investigate and prosecute their abuse, and halt all further arrests and prosecutions pending a thorough and meaningful bipartisan investigation into the prosecution of protesters."

There were, the request notes, "a small number of people" who entered the building. "A small percentage of those individuals are now alleged to have engaged in violent criminal acts and/or destruction of property, while the overwhelming majority of rally attendees remained outside, lawfully and peacefully rallying, and largely oblivious to the events transpiring inside the Capitol."

To date, no one has been charged with sedition or insurrection, or entering the building with a firearm.

"Most of those arrested were not alleged to have committed any violent acts, theft, destruction, or looting," the request notes. Most, in fact, have been accused of "unlawful entry" or "disorderly conduct."

The request also was joined by Cara Castronuova, of the Citizens Against Political Persecution.

What really is happening with the extended detention and deprivations imposed on those suspects, the request notes, is that, "The left wing of the United States political machine has begun a purge of its opponents which runs unabated today. The United States government, specifically the U.S. Department of Justice and its many component offices and bureaus, ignore the U.S. and international law by and through its treatment of those who participated in a rally in support of freedom, fair elections, and right-wing conservative values.

"Those being hunted down and viciously punished through selective prosecutors, constitutional rights abuses, criminal law and procedure violations, and actual physical torture are victims of nothing less than an out-of-control political machine bent on annihilation of their supposed opponents."

The left-wing government activism that the request outlines previously was at work in the 2016 election, too, when operatives paid at least partly by Democrat presidential nominee and two-time race loser Hillary Clinton created the "Steele Dossier," a now-debunked document making wild and salacious claims against President Trump.

The FBI, in fact, submitted false information to a federal court in order to obtained permission to spy on the Trump campaign. A years-long special counsel investigation debunked the Democrat claims, and a special prosecutor now is reviewing what crimes may have been committed in pursuing that false narrative.

The rights complaint to the U.N. charges that Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI chief Christopher Wray and acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips are responsible.

It explains the presumption of innocence is embedded in American law and there are procedures that must be followed in such cases.

"Moreover, everyone held by the government in custody, whether pretrial or post-conviction, and irrespective of the nature of the charges brought, is entitled to basic human rights and humane treatment."

But in this case, it explains, "through political malfeasance, deceit and the desire for revenge, the entirely of this system is derailed, and severe abuses are tolerated and even encouraged…"

The U.N. has acted previously in such situations, including when "many" were jailed in Cuba for their opposition to the government.

"The commission's excellent response to the Cuban detentions expresses some of the same urgent issues facing January 6 protesters," the request notes.

Among other problems, it cites the government's decision to prevent defendants – and the public – from seeing videos of that day, which could prove helpful to the defendants.

Multiple witnesses have confirmed the government's punishment of those not yet convicted of crimes, including "solitary confinement for long periods of time. They're being denied medical care. They're taking beatings. They're being denied sleep. They're being psychologically, emotionally, and physically tortured on a regular basis…"

