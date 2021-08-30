University seeks professor of 'structural racism' and 'oppression'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Pittsburgh is seeking an assistant professor for its political science department — one who deals with the “subfield” of structural racism, oppression and the black political experience … “conceived domestically, comparatively, or globally.”

According to the job posting, the university “encourages” applications from academics involved with

… problems of racial oppression and racialized inequalities and hierarchies – in race and ethnic politics, in political behavior, in political economy, in international and transnational politics, in global or domestic institutions (of the US or other countries), as well as any other topic related to our theme (including inequalities in cities, health, education, and technology).

