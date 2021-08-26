A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University students shred 'racist' campus training

Says orientation will only divide campus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2021 at 1:54pm
(FOX NEWS) – James Madison University is under fire for pushing controversial rhetoric as part of its freshmen orientation training for student leaders.

The PowerPoint presentation and accompanying video addressed topics like social justice, identity, power and privilege, and labeled any person who fits the parameters of White, male, straight and Christian as oppressors in a detailed chart.

JMU College Republicans chairwoman Juliana McGrath shared her frustration with Fox News, saying the training at the Virginia university that’s meant to bring students together will ultimately be divisive.

Read the full story ›

