The vaccine isn't working, but the gravy train is

Only days ago, President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blamed and shamed "unvaccinated Americans" for this new wave of the COVID-19 virus. I spent days ripping this narrative to shreds on my national radio show. It's a great big lie.

And I was right. Bloomberg just reported that there are over 110,000 cases of "breakthrough COVID-19" – i.e., vaccinated Americans with COVID-19. Why do you think the CDC is in a panic and just recommended masks for vaccinated Americans? The vaccine isn't working.

The cases are everywhere. New York Yankees players who were vaccinated have COVID-19. An NFL coach who was vaccinated has COVID-19. Olympic athletes who were vaccinated have COVID-19. Texas Democrat lawmakers who were vaccinated have COVID-19. The White House is hiding a large outbreak of COVID-19 among their vaccinated staffers.

In Singapore, 75% of the new COVID-19 cases are among the vaccinated. In Israel, the government admits a majority of new COVID-19 cases are among the vaccinated. In the United Kingdom, the government admits a large share of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are vaccinated. A U.K. aircraft carrier has more than 100 COVID-19 cases on board, even though every one of them has been vaccinated.

In Cape Cod, Massachusetts, there is a large COVID-19 outbreak among the vaccinated. Five were hospitalized. Four of those five were vaccinated. In California, the most dramatic rises in COVID-19 cases are found in the most vaccinated counties. At Stanford University, there is an outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated students.

It's happening everywhere. The vaccine isn't working, yet the powers that be keep pushing the vaccine. Soon there will be vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. The more vaccinated Americans get sick, the more Biden blames and shames the unvaccinated. Something funny is going on.

I've uncovered the fraud. On May 1, the CDC stopped counting cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated Americans. That's what allowed them to say this new wave was 100% due to the unvaccinated. They just stopped counting anyone sick who damaged their sales pitch.

That's fraud on a massive scale. But why?

It's all about the Benjamins. Let's follow the money trail.

CULPRIT NO. 1: BIG PHARMA. Biden, Fauci and the CDC are clearly shilling for Big Pharma and the vaccine manufacturers. Those vaccine companies are making a killing (excuse the pun). You don't think Big Pharma is handing out payola (i.e., bribes) to politicians, the media and CDC and FDA bureaucrats to scare the hell out of Americans, thereby convincing them to get vaccinated, even though they all know the vaccines aren't working?

CULPRIT NO. 2: CHINA. China is to blame. Blaming "unvaccinated Americans" is a weapon of mass distraction. China sent this bioweapon our way. This is China's pandemic. China is pure evil. China is guilty of mass murder. China is on the hook for $10 trillion or more in damages. China caused a worldwide economic depression. And it isn't over yet. Biden is itching to announce a national lockdown that will destroy our economy. Who benefits? China. Is Biden on China's payroll? How much is China paying into offshore accounts?

CULPRIT NO. 3: BIDEN HIMSELF. If COVID-19 is so bad, so dangerous, so deadly, why did Biden open the borders and invite 1.1 million refugees into America since January?

These people are from the most poverty-stricken countries in the world. They are starving; they live among filth and squalor. They are therefore weak and their immune systems damaged. They bring with them Third World illness and disease. These are the dreaded superspreaders.

I think it's clear (if you're not blind, deaf or really dumb) these are also the "unvaccinated" spreading the coronavirus that Biden, Fauci and the CDC are talking about. I'll bet the hospitals are filled with migrants infected with the coronavirus.

Biden not only encouraged them to come, let them in and delivered them free of charge into communities across America to spread the disease, but also blamed it all on conservative patriots like you and me. What a scam.

Why? Once again, follow the money trail.

I'll bet the Mexican drug cartels are paying a fortune in bribes to offshore accounts. Biden's job is let all the migrants in, ignore the fact that they're sick and spreading COVID-19 and blame the rest of us.

I have to hand it to them. Biden and the Democrats are smart. They're destroying America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and the great American middle class. Soon they'll demand a national lockdown, that they caused. But the billions of dollars in bribes will keep flowing; that's all they care about.

America is being destroyed from within.

