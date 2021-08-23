Video: Illegal immigrants run across U.S. border after Border Patrol agents are 'pulled from field'

A new video revealed illegal immigrants moving easily across the southern border from Mexico into the U.S. on Monday morning as Border Patrol agents are reportedly being pulled from the field to assist with paperwork.

"This morning, a group of illegal immigrant runners passed by us and disappeared into a nearby cotton field here in Mission, TX," Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported from the Rio Grande Valley.

"There were no Border Patrol agents around. Many agents in the RGV have been pulled from field patrol to help w/ processing & paperwork," he added.

Melugin also retweeted his interview on Monday on "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business on the issue.

"Border Patrol agents at the Del Rio Sector are overwhelmed by high numbers of migrants. The 245 miles is only patrolled by 12 [email protected] is covering the story in Mission, Texas with wild video from just this morning," the program tweeted.

Melugin commented, "We had a group of runners come zipping across right in front of us. It was a group of maybe six to 10 illegal immigrants who very clearly did not want to be caught by law enforcement."

He added, "They ran right in front of us. They took off into a cotton field right by us and disappeared. There were no Border Patrol agents anywhere near us."

The Washington Post reported earlier this month, "The number of migrants detained along the Mexico border crossed a new threshold last month, exceeding 200,000 for the first time in 21 years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement data released Thursday."

The Post added, "Among the 212,672 migrants taken into U.S. custody in July were 82,966 family members and 18,962 unaccompanied teenagers and children — an all-time high."

Three weeks ago, Border Patrol apprehended a record 834 unaccompanied children along the nation's southern border in a single day.

"Biden's open border policy is a disaster," Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted at the time.

The record number does not even include children from Mexico, most of whom, a Homeland Security report stated, "will be repatriated and will not remain in CBP custody."

In addition to the 834 unaccompanied migrant children, 2,784 children were in the custody of Customs and Border Protection and 591 transferred out of CBP custody.

A total of 14,523 migrant children were in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, while 612 children were discharged from HHS care.

The updated statistics also noted the 30-day average of unaccompanied children apprehended and placed into CBP custody had reached 512 children per day.

