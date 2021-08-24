The wanton, deadly war on early COVID treatment

By blocking early treatment for COVID, liberals have pushed our society into unprecedented government controls. These include mandatory masking of children as young as 5, vaccine passport requirements for entering restaurants and even a long-running moratorium on eviction of delinquent tenants.

In the mindset of politicized health authorities, medications approved as safe for many decades are suddenly more dangerous than a hunting rifle. Bureaucrats are interfering with access to early treatment by safe medication, and Republican governors have not stood up for early access.

Early treatment is the path to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. Medications such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin are available over-the-counter in poorer countries such as Vietnam and many Central American nations, while wrongly blocked here.

Last year the leftist war on early treatment focused on HCQ, preventing most Americans from using it upon the onset of COVID symptoms. Many Americans then checked into hospitals thinking they would get lifesaving care there and instead never left alive after being denied medications.

Three times this year attorney Ralph C. Lorigo has won court decisions forcing New York hospitals to allow dying COVID patients to receive ivermectin, and all these patients then made miraculous recoveries. "The moral of this story is you have to be proactive with your health," attorney Lorigo said.

TRENDING: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer shot, clearing path to more vaccine mandates

Other families have learned the hard way that hospitals block care recommended by their trusted family physician. Vaccinated people are being hospitalized, so the importance of early treatment applies to all Americans, vaccinated or not.

On Saturday, the FDA tweeted out a bizarre statement telling Americans that they are not horses or cows, in order to discourage Americans from an early treatment that coincidentally is also used for animals in higher doses. "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the FDA exclaimed in its fake wisdom.

The FDA's twisted logic is to disparage early treatment any way it can. Meanwhile, it insists on approaches that increase government control through vaccine passports and masks.

Yale professor Harvey Risch, M.D., observed last week that "we've lost at least 500,000 Americans needlessly who could have been early treated with medicines that we know work [with] at least 85 percent" effectiveness. Two months earlier, ICU and lung specialist Dr. Pierre Kory expressed his hope "that every household has ivermectin in their cupboard. And you take it upon development of [the] first symptom of anything approximating a viral symptom."

Yet HHS continues to hoard more than 60 million doses of HCQ in its Strategic National Stockpile that were donated by pharmaceutical companies last year for use as early treatment for COVID. Medication loses its efficacy over time, and all those doses could be thrown out.

The proper response to the FDA's sarcastic tweet about cows is that it approved ivermectin (and HCQ) long ago as a safe medication and cannot properly interfere with its use now. The FDA has no authority to practice medicine, and physicians have always been authorized to prescribe approved medications for "off-label" uses, such as treating COVID.

If early treatment for COVID were not blocked, then vaccine passports and the masking of schoolchildren could become unnecessary. COVID could then be treated just as other viruses are, without panic or fear.

The Federation of State Medical Boards, a private liberal group that directs state medical boards that regulate physicians, issued a press release that frightened physicians against speaking out. Just as free speech is disappearing from social media, it is being censored in doctor's offices, too.

Pharmacy chains are refusing to fill prescriptions for early treatment of COVID, while physicians face retaliation by medical boards.

Implicit in the FDA's tweet comparing Americans to horses and cows is that D.C. bureaucrats think Americans are as dumb as horses and cows. C.S. Lewis once wrote that tyrants view their victims as "infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals."

Americans are smarter than the FDA and would take HCQ, ivermectin and other early treatments in safe doses. It is only because hospitals now control most physicians that patients are left to fend for themselves, resorting to buying ivermectin prepared for animals.

On Monday, the FDA released a confusing 13-page letter that talks about continuing the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID vaccine while omitting traditional analysis for an approval decision. The FDA's partial, unclear approval is being misused nationwide to justify imposing more vaccine mandates.

More than a year into the COVID pandemic, public health authorities should be promoting early treatment to keep people out of hospital ICUs. The symptoms of the virus are familiar now, and everyone – vaccinated or not – should have access to immediate, effective treatment to overcome it.

Americans have been placed in a socialist trap. Self-defense is the conservative solution, which requires access to early treatment of COVID.

