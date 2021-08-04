Watch AOC mask up for photo op, then take it off to mingle

One of the most contentious disputes of the last year and a half of COVID mitigation has been masking up.

Federal agents said no, then yes, then no, and now yes again. America was told children needed to be masked, and some officials even have insisted people mask up in their own homes. Even though some studies showed them largely ineffective.

But it's also been a key to revealing hypocrisy, as various politicians have ordered others to mask up – and then have been caught themselves without.

Nearly everyone has seen that famous video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a hair appointment without a mask, when all others had been ordered to wear them.

TRENDING: Patriotic wrestler thanks God after historic gold medal: 'I freaking love living' in America

Now another Democrat is been caught.

The radically left U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is on video without a mask, which at this time was not required since the group of people was outside.

But then when a photo op arises, she puts one on.

And a short time later, after the photographer is done, takes it off again to mingle.

AOC masks up for a photo-op, then removes it afterwards. pic.twitter.com/JPrnINLkyl — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2021

The video comes from the PostMillennial.

RedState.com explained how Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser "seemingly delayed a mask mandate so she could fit her birthday bash in before she then violated her own edict the next day at a wedding."

Others also caught in similar "virtue signaling" events have been Gavin Newsom, Lori Lightfoot, Nancy Pelosi, and even figures at the White House.

The report describes how, in the video, Cortez "dons her mask for a photo-op only to remove it in the midst of the crowd to continue chit-chatting moments later."

"If you watch the video, what you’ll see is a bunch of people tightly packed together, almost none of them wearing masks. A request is then made to take a picture from some propagandist looking to get more people to show up. After that, we see AOC seated in the middle of everyone maskless. She then grabs her mask and puts it on for the picture. The video then cuts to what is claimed to be a few moments later. AOC has removed her mask and is still sitting in the middle of the crowd and talking to people."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!