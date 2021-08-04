Watch: Dem in Congress 'explodes,' threatens McCloskey after pardon

A far-left member of Congress who took part in some of the Black Lives Matter marches during the infamous 2020 summer of riots and destruction across America has unleashed a rant over a pardon for the McCloskeys, a Missouri couple who armed themselves to protect their property during one of those marches.

And U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., included a not-so-veiled threat.

"His day will come," Bush said of Mark McCloskey, who with his wife, Patricia, this week was pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for minor gun charges that stemmed from their decision to protect their property when one of those marches last summer brought a crowd to their property, and they didn't know the intention.

Rep. @CoriBush, who took part in trespassing on the McCloskeys’ property, threatens the family after they received a gubernatorial pardon: "Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come." pic.twitter.com/XEe5DNOxKM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2021

Bush, who was in the march that went to the McCloskey property, charged that "Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come."

The case has included several odd turns. For one thing, the local prosecutor decided against charging any of the marchers from that day, irrespective of their actions.

Then she charged the McCloskeys for holding weapons.

Then she was ordered off the case by an appeals court that ruled she had tried to advance herself politically using the case.

Then then McCloskeys pleaded guilty to minor counts, lost their weapons, and obtained new ones.

And Mark McCloskey announced a run for the U.S. Senate, where he would be a colleague of Bush, if he is elected, and she is re-elected.

Fox News explained that Bush "was outraged," and "explode[d]" over the pardons.

She claimed, apparently addressing McCloskey, "You will not be successful in all that you're trying to do, when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives … He can try it, but I will not stand by and allow him or our governor to hurt the very people that are doing the work that they should be doing."

The McCloskeys' lawyer explained the two were concerned because the "demonstrators" broke down a gate to get onto the private street where they lived and "threatened" them.

The Western Journal explained, "The pardon is a victory for Second Amendment proponents and a resounding affirmation of the unwavering right of homeowners to stand their ground when confronted by feral mobs who invade their property."

The report continued, "Despite being defamed as a 'racist' for defending his home, McCloskey remains unapologetic about having brandished his firearm at a mob of BLM trespassers. And he says he'd do it again in a heartbeat to protect his family and his property."

He told KTLA that anytime a mob approaches him, "I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury, because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family."

The McCloskeys have explained that when the mob approached their home, they called 911 asking for help but officers failed to show up.

The couple reported mob members threatened them: "We were told that we would be killed, our home burned and our dog killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob."

