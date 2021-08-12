Yes, yes and yes again! The 2020 election was stolen

David Kupelian has outdone himself.

The longtime managing editor of WND and the Grand Swami of Whistleblower magazine has made it official – saying the words you are not permitted to say in America. He's not only saying that the 2020 election was stolen, he's put together a historic, unforgettable, special report PROVING it beyond any doubt.

I've never been prouder of my colleague of 35 years – yes, that's how long I've known him and been working with him. He set the stage for this issue of Whistleblower, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN,” with these words:



"Mentally travel back in time to a few days before the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

"President Donald Trump was drawing massive overflow crowds to his daily rallies in cities across the nation, even holding five events in five different cities on the Sunday before Election Day. In every venue, the air was filled with thunderous chants of 'Four more years,' 'Trump! Trump! Trump!' and 'USA! USA! USA!'"

Pause button: The only thing I could add to those chants was something I heard over and over again in the closing days of the one-sided campaign – the unique, heartfelt words never heard in a political context: "WE LOVE YOU!"

Back to Kupelian’s intro:

"Indeed, Trump had made the USA energy-independent for the first time in 70 years, created more than 5 million jobs, reduced unemployment to below 4% and brought African-American unemployment to its lowest ever," Kupelian continued. "He brought America's southern border finally under control including construction of over 450 miles of border wall, cut taxes and burdensome regulations, raised household middle-class incomes and negotiated strong pro-American trade agreements in place of job-killing ones like NAFTA. Early in the COVID pandemic, he marshaled all the forces of government, the military and private business to join together to keep the mysterious new virus from overwhelming America's hospitals, manufacturing needed ventilators, bringing military hospital ships to hard-hit areas, and launching 'Operation Warp Speed' to develop a vaccine. Internationally, he stood up to China – something no other modern president has done – withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, destroyed the murderous ISIS caliphate, ratcheted down the nuclear threat from North Korea's deranged dictator, moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to the capital, Jerusalem, and brokered peace deals between Israel and five different Arab-Muslim countries, for which he was twice nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"All this while being attacked literally non-stop – including two corrupt impeachment trials – by Democrats, virtually the entire 'mainstream media,' the powerful tech monopolies and the permanent 'deep state,' particularly Washington's scandalously weaponized federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"So, what about Trump's challenger?

"A shuffling, peevish and often confused Joe Biden attracted no more than 100 to 200 people to his pre-election rallies where he stumbled through short scripted speeches. His vice-presidential candidate. Kamala Harris, selected entirely for being a woman of color (Biden had committed publicly to choosing a woman VP and said he'd prefer one of color), turned out to be so jarringly repellant, even to Democrats, that she dropped out of the presidential race during the primaries, winning zero votes.

"Yet Biden and Harris won the 2020 election."

This would be, for most thinking people, all they had to know to understand that Kupelian was correct. But the reality that the election was stolen is not what Democratic operatives wanted to hear. It's not what Big Tech wanted to hear. It's not what China wanted to hear. So, the mainstream media caved in to the theory that no one cheated, couldn’t happen here in America. Claims that the election was “rigged” were all just one big racist right-wing Trumpian conspiracy theory!

But it did happen.

And that is the crime, the horrible truth, before us.

Nothing else makes any sense. They STOLE it – right before our eyes.

It was like no election before or since – and it must be like no election in the future. Or else we will continue to live in the kind of tyranny we've experienced since Jan. 6, 2021.

I don't accept that. I will never accept that. And neither should any other God-fearing Americans.

The next few years are going to be like no other.

Are we prepared for it?

You had better believe it.

And it starts with the truth – the ugly truth most Americans were not prepared for. That's what this issue of Whistleblower magazine opens the door to – a dose of truth Americas cannot, dare not, ignore.

It's called, "YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America."

Issue highlights include:

* "Anatomy of a stolen election" by David Kupelian

* "Why so many Trump backers believe 2020 was rigged," in which Tucker Carlson highlights podcaster's analysis of 4 years of nonstop lies, fraud and gaslighting

* "How we know Democrats rigged and stole the 2020 election: 10 questions Americans aren't allowed to ask, let alone answer" by Wayne Allyn Root

* "The 2020 election: A spectacle of fraud, law-breaking, anomalies, 'irregularities' and cover-ups" by Bob Unruh, highlighting accusations, lawsuits, audits – and clear evidence the system failed the American people

* "Texas probing hundreds of election fraud cases"

* "Audit team reports 74,000-ballot discrepancy in Arizona county's mail-in votes"

* "Shocker: Vote recount in 1 county had 60% error rate" by Bob Unruh

* "Google can turn an election without 'vote fraud'" by Art Moore, on top Google researcher Robert Epstein, a Democrat, who warns of Big Tech's dire "threat to democracy"

* "Big Tech could determine U.S. elections, huge majority believes: Only 10% said it's 'unlikely' that Facebook could swing election results" by Bob Unruh

* "Twitter exec on hidden camera admits shutting down discussion of election fraud"

* "Why is Big Tech getting away with the Big Steal?" by yours truly, who writes: "It's not Russia that we need to worry about insofar as our free elections – it's Google-Facebook and their adoring friends in China."

* "The Jan. 6 video cover-up" by Michelle Malkin, who asks: "Why don't the feds release all 14,000 hours of surveillance footage they have?"

* "Jan. 6: A tool to justify government power grabs" by Laura Hollis, with a warning about the State's "dangerous ability to spew unadulterated lies 24/7"

* "Proving the steal: Democrats are in a world of trouble, and they know it" by Wayne Allyn Root

* "The most important question about the 2020 election" by Dennis Prager, who asks: "Would Democrats deem it morally obligatory to cheat on behalf of Joe Biden?"

* "Stop the 'perpetual election fraud' bill, H.R. 1: Sen. Lindsey Graham calls it 'the biggest power grab in the history of the country'" by Andy Schlafly

* "Trump identifies angriest American during electrifying speech at CPAC," in which Trump channels Hillary Clinton plaintively asking, 'Why didn't you cheat for me? I could have been somebody!'" by Joe Kovacs.

Whistleblower’s special report, says Kupelian, "takes a 30,000-foot view and explores all of the components of what was in reality a rigged 2020 election – from actual voter fraud, to Google's turning an estimated 6 million 'undecided' voters to Biden, to social media and major news organizations and the 'deep state' all working together to suppress damning information about Joe Biden just before the election, to encouraging voter fraud under cover of COVID, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that voter fraud is morally permissible – indeed, mandatory – because 'Trump is another Hitler,' and lays out an overwhelmingly convincing case that the 2020 election was the most corrupt in generations."

This edition of Whistleblower is exactly the revitalizing cold shower America needs today.

Just do it. This is that important. And I promise you’ll love it.

