Over 40 academics team up to 'reclaim history' from political agendas

'Institutions have rushed to embrace the most negative interpretations of their own countries' histories'

Published September 2, 2021 at 3:44pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A group of academics, primarily from the United Kingdom, have formed a group to stop, in their words, the “abuse of history for political purposes.”

The academics, led by Cambridge University Emeritus Professor of French History Robert Tombs, have created a new website they are calling “History Reclaimed,” which seeks to restore a “shared history” for scholars to use.

“The abuse of history for political purposes is as old as history itself,” Tombs said in a statement following the launch of the website. “In recent years, we have seen campaigns to rewrite the history of western democracies in a way that undermines their solidarity as communities, their sense of achievement, even their very legitimacy.”

