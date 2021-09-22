45 House reps call on National Archives to remove 'harmful content' warnings from founding documents

A group of 45 House Republicans wrote a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration on Tuesday to demand the removal of "harmful content" warnings from the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

“The role of the National Archives should be to preserve our shared histories and educate future generations, not to deny, change, or demonize our past,” the GOP House members wrote.

"Unfortunately, by employing a harmful content label, the National Archives and Records Administration has abandoned these responsibilities, adhering instead to a Leftist perspective that judges our past, discourages honest conversations about our history, and obscures the truth: that these documents were written to protect individual liberties and fundamental rights, and that the nation they established grew into the world's greatest republic," the letter added.

"Reality check: the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights are not 'harmful content,'" Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs tweeted on Tuesday.

"I joined my colleagues to fight against these ludicrous, ~woke~ actions," he added.

TRENDING: Military plane crashes into Texas neighborhood, crew escapes with parachutes

Reality check: the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights are not “harmful content.” I joined my colleagues to fight against these ludicrous, ~woke~ actions.https://t.co/Va4Z5zrb5n — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 21, 2021

Earlier in September, the NARA added the "harmful content" label to the documents, which sparked intense feedback across social media.

Dear @USNatArchives - this https://t.co/DcOS9NodEc seems a bit dense. The Constitution has a “Harmful Language Alert”? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/nj7KeEejcS — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) September 7, 2021

When users select the "harmful content" label, the page displays a statement from the NARA on "potentially harmful content."

"The Catalog and web pages contain some content that may be harmful or difficult to view. NARA’s records span the history of the United States, and it is our charge to preserve and make available these historical records," the warning states.

"As a result, some of the materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions. In addition, some of the materials may relate to violent or graphic events and are preserved for their historical significance," it adds.

"The Harmful Content Warning is a general warning and is not connected to the U.S. Constitution or to any specific records," the National Archives Catalog account tweeted.

The Harmful Content Warning is a general warning and is not connected to the U.S. Constitution or to any specific records. It automatically appears at the top of every page of the online National Archives Catalog (https://t.co/dwGmbXhjFP). Learn more https://t.co/E3uoAKaF5J — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) September 20, 2021

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks blasted the move by NARA as "sick."

"#ConstitutionDay celebrates USA’s foundational principles that make America the GREATEST NATION IN WORLD HISTORY! #USA = #1 in liberty & freedom, wealth, national security," Brooks tweeted.

#ConstitutionDay celebrates USA’s foundational principles that make America the GREATEST NATION IN WORLD HISTORY! #USA = #1 in liberty & freedom, wealth, national security. Yet #Socialist #Democrats give Constitution a “harmful content” warning. Sick!https://t.co/yWfMry2yfS — Mo Brooks - Endorsed By President Trump 🇺🇸 (@MoBrooks) September 17, 2021

"Yet #Socialist #Democrats give Constitution a 'harmful content' warning," he added. "Sick!"

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.