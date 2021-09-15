A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden lyin'?: Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Joe's claim

Told military brass he opposed total withdrawal because it would lead to collapse

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published September 15, 2021 at 3:25pm
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin walks with the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, Army Gen. Scott Miller, at Resolute Support Headquarters, Kabul, Afghanistan, March 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

President Biden has insisted that his military advisers did not advise him to keep a residual force in Afghanistan to avoid a total collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

But the general who commanded U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan told senators Tuesday he declared his opposition to Biden's complete withdrawal to the top military brass.

In a closed briefing Tuesday, the Washington Times reported, Gen. Austin Scott Miller told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he registered his dissent directly to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, who served as U.S. and NATO commander of troops of Afghanistan (Public Domain)

But in an interview last month, Biden told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that "no one" suggested leaving troops in Afghanistan to avoid a total collapse.

After the briefing Tuesday, Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the committee's ranking Republican, said "we heard enough to know that there are inconsistencies between what the administration has said and the truth."

"Clearly President Biden didn’t listen to all military advice," Inhofe said.

Inhofe said Miller didn't express his dissent directly to Biden "because the president wasn’t there" at the meeting of the top chain of command.

Do you believe this general over Joe Biden?

Inhofe did not disclose when Miller registered his dissent. But the Washington Post reported in mid-August that Miller warned against a total pullout "months before Biden unveiled his withdrawal decision."

And, the Post reported, Secretary of State Austin also warned Biden against withdrawal, contending a collapse of the American-backed government would be the likely result.

Milley is scheduled to testify Sept. 28 with Austin and McKenzie in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Art Moore
