News station gets flooded with vaccine horror stories

Startling turn after reporter sought to shame the unvaccinated

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 15, 2021 at 9:09pm
A Detroit TV news reporter who was seeking stories of loved ones who died of COVID-19 after refusing to be vaccinated got a surprise when the station's Facebook page was flooded with stories of loved ones who were injured or died after getting the jab.

ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit had received more than 39,000 angry and often heartbreaking responses as of noon Monday after posting the request Friday, reported the World Tribune.

Virtually every Facebook string contains a firsthand report by people whose family members are grieving the loss of loved ones, the World Tribune said.

There was a grieving daughter and a would-be grandmother, and many reports of  heart attacks and strokes.

But missing are reports of people who died after refusing the vaccine.

Here are samples:

Are most news media suppressing cases of people who have had adverse reactions to COVID vaccines?

