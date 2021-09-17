A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page Health PoliticsWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Psaki: We're not trying to persuade Americans, vaccine is 'a requirement'

Responds to reporter asking how many need 'force of government to make them do it'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 17, 2021 at 7:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

White House press secretary Jen Psaki (Wikimedia Commons)

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki's response to a reporter's question at a recent daily press briefing made it clear that the White House is done trying to persuade Americans to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, viewing it as "a requirement."

The reporter asked at the Sept. 10 briefing: "The administration obviously believes that more requirements are needed to get more people vaccinated. But of the 80 million people who have not yet gotten their first shot, what amount are still persuadable and what amount need the force of government to make them do it?"

"That's a hard question to assess from here," Psaki began.

"I will say clearly we felt that putting in place additional steps and requirements was essential to get more of the 80 million people vaccinated."

TRENDING: 'I'm not going to be enslaved': Former 'SNL' star refuses to perform at venues requiring vaccine

Then she emphasized: "It's not really about being persuadable. It's going to be a requirement at many workplaces across the country."

See Psaki's remarks:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Will the Biden administration make the vaccine a "requirement"?

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







Psaki: We're not trying to persuade Americans, vaccine is 'a requirement'
Arizona election audit results to be released Sept. 24
News station gets flooded with vaccine horror stories
U.S. doctor reports a '20 times increase' of cancer in vaccinated patients
Murder conviction of cop who killed woman seeking help gets tossed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×