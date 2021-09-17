Psaki: We're not trying to persuade Americans, vaccine is 'a requirement'

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki's response to a reporter's question at a recent daily press briefing made it clear that the White House is done trying to persuade Americans to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, viewing it as "a requirement."

The reporter asked at the Sept. 10 briefing: "The administration obviously believes that more requirements are needed to get more people vaccinated. But of the 80 million people who have not yet gotten their first shot, what amount are still persuadable and what amount need the force of government to make them do it?"

"That's a hard question to assess from here," Psaki began.

"I will say clearly we felt that putting in place additional steps and requirements was essential to get more of the 80 million people vaccinated."

TRENDING: 'I'm not going to be enslaved': Former 'SNL' star refuses to perform at venues requiring vaccine

Then she emphasized: "It's not really about being persuadable. It's going to be a requirement at many workplaces across the country."

See Psaki's remarks:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Will the Biden administration make the vaccine a "requirement"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!