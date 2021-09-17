Psaki: We're not trying to persuade Americans, vaccine is 'a requirement'

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki's response to a reporter's question at a recent daily press briefing made it clear that the White House is done trying to persuade Americans to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, viewing it as "a requirement."
The reporter asked at the Sept. 10 briefing: "The administration obviously believes that more requirements are needed to get more people vaccinated. But of the 80 million people who have not yet gotten their first shot, what amount are still persuadable and what amount need the force of government to make them do it?"
"That's a hard question to assess from here," Psaki began.
"I will say clearly we felt that putting in place additional steps and requirements was essential to get more of the 80 million people vaccinated."
Then she emphasized: "It's not really about being persuadable. It's going to be a requirement at many workplaces across the country."
