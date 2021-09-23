'Monumental': Arizona Senate to reveal audit of 2020 election

Arizona state Senate Republicans will present a final report of their audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County on Friday.

The session at 1 p.m. Pacific Time – to be streamed live – will be closely watch by lawmakers in other states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, who have been gathering evidence to support their contention that the outcome of the presidential election last fall was fraudulent.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen will hear the findings of the audit. Among the presenters are Doug Logan, CEO of the lead contractor Cyber Ninjas, and Ben Cotton, the founder of the digital forensics company CyFir.

In May, Cotton said he was able to recover data from vote-counting machines that the Senate audit team had accused Maricopa County of deleting.

Among the audit's critics is Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democratic candidate for governor, who has called it "political stunt" to cast doubt on election integrity.

However, a statewide, citizen-run canvassing launched in December – claiming no affiliation with the state Senate's audit – found 173,104 "lost votes," people who said they voted but no vote was recorded, and 96,389 "ghost votes" from invented voters.

After the canvassing report, Arizona candidate for secretary of state Mark Finchem joined state Sen. Wendy Rogers in calling for decertification of Arizona's electoral college electors.

The Arizona vote was certified after several official recounts, with Biden defeating Trump by 10,457 votes in the state. In Maricopa County, the margin was much higher, with Biden officially garnering about 45,000 more votes than Trump.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, a former U.S. Senate candidate in Massachusetts and a data scientist who has four degrees from MIT, is scheduled to present his analysis of the vote at the session Friday.

Earlier this week, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri resigned after audio was released by the Gateway Pundit of him admitting the initial audit was flawed and there was evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. He also stated some of his colleagues could be opposing an audit because the results would show they lost the election.

In audio of a January phone call that was released Thursday, Chucri said there was evidence of fraud in other battleground states.

"And it’s not just Arizona, right? It was Georgia, it was Michigan, it was all these other states, so it’s not just like it was an isolated incident with no proof," he said.

Jovan Pulitzer, who had invented a system he claims can detect fraudulent ballots, believes the report is "going to be monumental."

"For the very first time you're really going to see how sick this system is that we call our election and voting system," he said in an interview Sept. 17 with St. Louis Real Talk radio station 93.3.

"It's about as efficient as a 1980s fax machine. And you’re going to look at it and go, 'Wow, why didn't we do anything with it?'"

Pulitzer said the media won't report the truth and will "tell you you're an idiot, and you're a conspiracy theorist."

He urged people to "put that aside and believe with your own eyes."

Blake Masters, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Arizona, said in an interview Monday with Steve Bannon on "War Room" that people with whom he has spoken "here on the ground in Arizona" are "excited" about the report.

"The people have been waiting on this audit report for a long time, and I think people expect it to find some fraud," said Masters, who is chief operating officer for Peter Thiel's investment firm Thiel Capital.

People "disagree on the magnitude" of the fraud, he said, but state legislators have "let it drop that they expect to see some people in jail after this audit comes out."

Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state and Senate president, spotlighted some of the presentations scheduled for Friday in an interview Wednesday with John Fredricks on Real America's Voice.

Bennett said he will report his finding that Maricopa County failed to meet and comply with state statutes and election procedures.

See the interview with Bennett:

