New study: Vaccine risks too high for children

A paper by scientists from Europe and the United States concluded after reviewing data that the risks related to vaccinating children outweigh the potential benefits.

"The bulk of the official COVID-19-attributed deaths per capita occur in the elderly with high comorbidities, and the COVID-19 attributed deaths per capita are negligible in children," they write in the journal Toxicology Reports.

The researchers pointed out that clinical vaccine trials lasted only a few months, and the samples were not representative of the total population. For adolescents and children, they argued, the trials had poor predictive power because of their small size.

"Further, the clinical trials did not address changes in biomarkers that could serve as early warning indicators of elevated predisposition to serious diseases," they wrote in the paper's abstract.

TRENDING: 74-year-old woman fights 6-foot alligator in crazy rescue

"Most importantly, the clinical trials did not address long-term effects that, if serious, would be borne by children/adolescents for potentially decades."

They concluded that a "novel best-case scenario cost-benefit analysis showed very conservatively that there are five times the number of deaths" attributable to each vaccine inoculation compared to those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65-and-older demographic.

"The risk of death from COVID-19 decreases drastically as age decreases, and the longer-term effects of the inoculations on lower age groups will increase their risk-benefit ratio, perhaps substantially," they said.

The highlights of the paper:

Are vaccine risks too high for children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (89 Votes) 2% (2 Votes)

Bulk of COVID-19 per capita deaths occur in elderly with high comorbidities.

Per capita COVID-19 deaths are negligible in children.

Clinical trials for these inoculations were very short-term.

Clinical trials did not address long-term effects most relevant to children.

High post-inoculation deaths reported in VAERS (very short-term).

On Monday, three days after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against Pfizer's application for a COVID-19 booster shot for people over 16, the drug giant announced clinical trials show its vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11.

The company said it will submit its data to the FDA as soon as possible.

As WND reported Friday, with the Biden administration set to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination booster plan this week, the FDA panel concluded that, among many concerns, there is insufficient data to judge the Pfizer vaccine's risks to younger groups. The members highlighted the possible increased risk for heart inflammation, or myocarditis, particularly among males ages 16-17.

In July, Dr. Marty Makary argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the evidence behind the CDC's push to vaccinate children is flimsy, arguing the agency overcounts COVID hospitalizations and deaths, and won't consider whether or not one shot is sufficient for many people.

Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, noted that at the time, the CDC had counted 335 children under 18 who had died with a COVID-19 diagnosis code in their record. The current figure is 439.

"Yet the CDC, which has 21,000 employees, hasn't researched each death to find out whether Covid caused it or if it involved a pre-existing medical condition," he wrote.

Without such information, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices decided in May that the benefits of two-dose vaccination outweigh the risks for children 12 to 15.

"I've written hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies, and I can think of no journal editor who would accept the claim that 335 deaths resulted from a virus without data to indicate if the virus was incidental or causal, and without an analysis of relevant risk factors such as obesity," Makary wrote.

British science journalist Brian Deer contends in a BBC documentary that the CDC has a conflict of interest regarding vaccine safety issues:

CDC is vaccine cheerleader for the vaccine manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/DHAaah9Uyc — Jane Forest (@JaneForest11) September 23, 2021

Fauci's claim 'a total fabrication'

In a lecture earlier this month hosted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted children should be administered a COVID-19 vaccine.

The top White House coronavirus adviser claimed "we have lost more children from SARS-CoV-2 than we ever lose for influenza — and we vaccinate children against influenza.”

Kyle Lamb, a data specialist for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, presented the evidence that Fauci's claim "is a total fabrication."

In the 2017-18 flu season alone, a span of about four months, the CDC estimates 643 pediatric deaths. Yet after more than 19 months of COVID-19, there have been a total of 439 deaths.

See the data presented by Lamb:

Did Anthony Fauci lie when he said more children have died from the virus than ever have died from the flu? Unless you think he's an incompetent boob that didn't learn a thing in 50 years in public health (hold the jokes please), then yes. And I will demonstrate that here. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) September 18, 2021

Further, studies -- including one by Stanford researchers on children and a recent one by Harvard and Tufts scholars on VA patients, have concluded COVID-19 hospitalizations have been overcounted, leading to overestimates of the severity of the disease.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!