CDC: 'Urgent' for 'people who are pregnant' to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending "urgent action" for "people who are pregnant" to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their health care provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC said Wednesday that "people who are pregnant, recently pregnant ... who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future" should be vaccinated, arguing 125,000 COVID-19 cases reported among pregnant women have resulted in 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.

The agency also contends current data show vaccines don't increase the risk of miscarriages or birth defects and have no negative impacts on fertility.

However, clinical trials focusing on the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant women are not expected to be completed until 2027.

A group of 57 leading scientists, doctors and policy experts released a report questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and calling for an immediate end to all COVID vaccine programs.

They pointed out that most COVID-19 vaccine trials "excluded pregnant and lactating volunteers, as well as those with chronic and serious conditions such as tuberculosis, hepatitis C, autoimmunity, coagulopathies, cancer, and immune suppression, although these recipients are now being offered the vaccine under the premise of safety."

Concerns about the possible impact of the vaccines on pregnant women were raised in the preliminary findings of a study published in June in the New England Journal of Medicine. Buried in the study was the finding that up to 80% of pregnant women had a miscarriage after getting a COVID vaccine before the third trimester. The study is titled "Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons."

The CDC said Wednesday that approximately 31% of pregnant women who have reported testing positive for COVID-19 received a vaccination. About 97% of pregnant women hospitalized "either for illness or for labor and delivery" were unvaccinated, the CDC said.

Trust the science?

The CDC's use of the term "people who are pregnant" rather than "women" drew derision.

In August, the CDC released a guide to inclusive language calling for "gender-neutral language whenever possible," employing "terms that are inclusive of all gender identities," the Washington Examiner reported

Earlier this week, a top editor at medical journal The Lancet apologized for his attempt to appease the "woke" crowd.

The journal's recent cover featured a quote referring to women as "bodies with vaginas."

