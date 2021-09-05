5-4 Supreme Court ruling puts nail in coffin of Roe v. Wade

No one wants to tell you, but the new majority of Supreme Court justices this week announced to the American people – looking for some good news – that they have had enough of the Roe v. Wade decision that effectively legalized baby killing.

They did so by disallowing most abortions in Texas under a new "heartbeat" law that effectively lets pre-born Americans' hearts that are beating continue to do so. Imagine that!

It was a big victory for President Donald Trump, who appointed three of the justices, and sent shockwaves through the left, with Joe Biden blithering about launching a "whole-of-government" response, of course, to ensure more babies die.

He called for Office of the White House Counsel and his "Gender Policy Council" to involve the Health and Human Services Department and the Justice Department to evaluate what "legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas' bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties."

He claimed the Texas law, which took effect Wednesday, "unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts." Joe was as unglued as he was when slavery was banished.

The law, known as Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant, and has unique enforcement provisions allowing private citizens, rather than state officials, to sue abortion providers.

Meanwhile, Joe, with notes carefully laid out for him, continued his tantrum, calling the 5-4 ruling "an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade."

"Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private and personal health decisions faced by women," Biden said. "This law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest. And it not only empowers complete strangers to inject themselves into the most private of decisions made by a woman – it actually incentivizes them to do so with the prospect of $10,000 if they win their case."

Blah, blah, blah.

Elections have consequences, Joe. Get used to the idea – if you can prove you were actually elected and not SELECTED.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was not elevated to the Supreme Court, thank goodness, said Thursday that his department "is deeply concerned about Texas SB 8. We are evaluating all options to protect the constitutional rights of women, including access to an abortion."

The court's majority, unsigned opinion said that while abortion providers "raised serious questions" about the law's constitutionality, their arguments did not adequately address "complex and novel" procedural questions presented by the case. It was opposed by Chief Justice John Roberts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., equally unhinged, said Thursday she would bring a measure to the floor when lawmakers return from recess to codify Roe v. Wade.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor called her conservative colleagues' decision "stunning."

"Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand," she wrote.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal court review by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible.

In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan called the law "patently unconstitutional," saying it allows "private parties to carry out unconstitutional restrictions on the State's behalf." And Justice Stephen Breyer said a "woman has a federal constitutional right to obtain an abortion during" the first stage of pregnancy.

Killing innocent pre-born children is wrong.

It is anti-constitutional. Just read the preamble.

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Posterity. What does that mean? It means those not yet born.

