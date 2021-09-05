5 good Samaritans rescue elderly couple from burning car

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A group of Good Samaritans recently rescued an elderly couple in their 90s after their car caught fire on a California highway.

The couple, Ken and Joan Williamson, had been vacationing in San Diego from Phoenix, Arizona, over the Labor Day holiday. According to their son, the Williamson's car caught fire after it was rear-ended along Interstate 8 in Lakeside on Monday afternoon.

After seeing the burning car across the freeway, five men from the East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon sprang into action. "It happened so fast, we just reacted immediately," Samaritan Jeff Lucas told CBS News 8. "There was someone needing our help, and there was no one there to help, so we are thinking 'wow, this is going to explode soon,' as the fire was near the gas tank," he added.

Read the full story ›