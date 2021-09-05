A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
5 missing after U.S. Navy helicopter crashes in Pacific Ocean

One crew member already rescued

By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2021 at 1:58pm
Sailors assigned to the embarked Medical Treatment Facility air department aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy tie down an MH-60S Sea hawk helicopter from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, on the ship's flight deck April 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday, leaving five crew members unaccounted for.

The MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and went down at 4:30 p.m. local time while conducting routine flight operations, according to a Navy press release.

Search efforts rescued one crew member, while five others remain missing. Both Navy and Coast Guard assets are being used for the search.

The Navy has more than 250 MH-60S helicopters, according to the Naval Air Systems Command. They were first used in 2002, have a range of 245 nautical miles, and can reach a top speed of 180 knots (over 200 mph).

The aircraft is used for a variety of tasks, such as “vertical replenishment, combat search and rescue, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures,” according to the Naval Technology website.

“We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families of our shipmates directly affected by this tragedy, and keep all of Lincoln Nation and our embarked shipmates in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Lincoln official said in a statement Wednesday morning.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

