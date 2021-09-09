9/11: A blazing hell on earth

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since that awful day – 9/11 – this country was massively attacked by an enemy most Americans didn't even realize we had.

The responsibility for that ignorance should be placed squarely on the backs of our elected government representatives. They're the ones who are closest to what is going on politically in our world, and yet they did not fully warn Americans what was at stake.

Oh yes, there were some who expressed concern about the dangers from the Middle East. But there was – and still is – the concern that too much warning would get people upset.

Politicians never want to get people upset – and unbelievably, they're still at it today.

As Americans prepare for the "remembrance of 9/11," after a 20-year war (America's longest) in Afghanistan that took at least 2,500 American military lives (but thousands more when you add contractors, allied service members, aid workers and journalists killed), after the current president, Joseph Biden, presided over a flagrant mismanagement of the end of that war and after the supposedly-defeated al-Qaida enemy rose again, partnering with Taliban extremists against us, we learn that Biden is praising the Taliban as being "businesslike and professional" in how they're handling the departure of Americans and others from Afghanistan.

TRENDING: Police to collect social-media info on everyone they stop

This kind of political nonsense makes me want to scream! Yet it's what Americans are subjected to on a regular basis from Washington, and there seems to be no end to it. We are treated as idiots.

While many media report – as well as Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas – that the State Department and the Taliban hindered the evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan, the administration says that the "Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA."

It brings to mind the timeless quote from Pilate: "What is Truth?"

Is it any wonder so many Americans regard politicians as a bunch of liars?

The questions so many are being asked is: "Where were you when you first heard about the attack on our country on 9/11?"

I know where I was – at my home in California, in bed that morning, half asleep, listening to the local news program on the radio. I heard the host, Lee Rodgers, talk about an attack in New York, and he said that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.

I knew Lee personally, having worked with him over the years, so I knew he wasn't joking. I leaped out of bed, turned on the TV and remained there for who knows how long, as the horrors played out before my eyes.

The one thing I did do was call family – my mother at her home in another state, and my children – to tell them to put on the TV to see what was happening.

I could not believe my eyes, and when I saw people jumping out of the towers to try to escape the destruction, it took my breath away. I admit, I still find it hard to realize the fear that would lead people to choose that way to die.

As a native New Yorker, the vision of the destruction in my home city was stunning. The thought that thousands of people were in those buildings was hard to comprehend, it was so awful. The sight of those enormous towers crumbling and falling was almost too terrible to accept, especially since I could see that not only were the tenants victims, so too were the police, fire and other emergency workers who WENT IN the collapsing buildings to try to save lives.

Such courage boggles the mind.

Throughout the day, we learned of the attack on the Pentagon and also the crash of the fourth plane, in Pennsylvania.

Media coverage was non-stop, and those visuals are permanently imprinted in my memory.

We saw the politicians react, and we saw President George W. Bush declare war against that enemy, and so it began – only to come to a ridiculous end this last week, as we pulled out, left $85 billion in equipment and arms for the enemy and left Americans behind as well as many Afghans who had worked with us over the years.

Barely had we left, and the enemy regrouped; now we are virtually back in the same place we were 20 years ago.

What makes it even worse, the Taliban is rubbing our noses in it.

The Long War Journal reported that the Taliban has released a video that blames the United States for the 9/11 plane hijacking and attacks in this country.

Wait. Do I hear any politician – ANY elected official – ANYONE in this country calling them out on that? NO. All we hear is Biden saying the Taliban are "professional and businesslike."

GOD HELP US.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!