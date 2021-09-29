A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Afghan rescue workers say there are 10 times more Americans trapped than Biden claims

Volunteers on location say close to 1,000 need to be evacuated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2021 at 5:02pm
(TRENDING POLITICS) – According to volunteers working to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan, there are roughly ten times more people trapped than the Biden administration is leading on.

The Biden administration wants you to believe that there are only 100 missing, but volunteers on the ground are saying the real number is “closer to 1,000”.

It’s no surprise that the Biden administration is lying, but when they underestimate the amount of lives in danger due to the animals of the Taliban, that makes it even more despicable. Army veteran and volunteer Jean-Marie Thrower appeared on Fox News on Sunday to reveal the true status of Americans on the ground in Afghanistan.

Read the full story ›

