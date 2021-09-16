A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Americans spent more on taxes in 2020 than food, clothing, healthcare, entertainment combined

Many are asking if they're getting their money's worth from government

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2021 at 4:50pm
(CNS NEWS) – Americans spent more on taxes in 2020 than they did on food, clothing, healthcare and entertainment combined, according to newly released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

American “consumer units,” as BLS calls them, spent a net total of $17,211.12 on taxes last year while spending only $16,839.89 on food, clothing, healthcare and entertainment combined, according to Table R-1 of the BLS Consumer Expenditures Survey.

“Consumer units,” BLS explains, “include families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who share major expenses.”

Read the full story ›

