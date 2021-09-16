Americans turning backs on Biden, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi

Polling companies asking questions about what Americans think about Democratic leaders who are in charge of the country right now are going to have to stock up on red ink.

That's because, according to a new McLaughlin & Associates poll, voters have unfavorable views of President Biden, Vice President Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.

Paul Bedard wrote about and commented on the results in his Washington Secrets column.

The opinion of Biden is 51% unfavorable, including 39% very unfavorable, to only 48% favorable. For Harris, it was 50% unfavorable, with a stunning 42% very unfavorable to the 46% favorable.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's ancestors owned multiple slaves, genealogists reveal

Pelosi was underwater 56%-39%, including 46% very unfavorable and Schumer was underwater 49% to 32%, with 35% very unfavorable.

Bedard cited additional details from the survey:

"President Joe Biden’s verbal stumbles and his team’s moves to cut off TV feeds while he’s talking have voters already thinking Vice President Kamala Harris will replace him as president before the 2024 presidential election. New polling from McLaughlin & Associates shows that 58% of likely voters believe Biden will be sidelined or worse and Harris installed in the Oval Office before the election. Just 32% see that as unlikely."

He said, "Surprisingly, 52% of Democratic likely voters agree, as do majorities of Hispanics, blacks, men, and women."

Are Americans turning their backs on top Democratic leaders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Pollster John McLaughlin explained, "Because the more they see of President Biden, the weaker and more feeble-minded he looks. Even when they try to hide him, they are cutting off his mic, shutting off his video feeds, and he has a really light schedule where he can only read from a teleprompter and can’t take questions. Right now Kamala Harris's negatives are insurance against the 25th amendment. Sooner or later, the Democrats will invoke it."

He said voters clearly don't approve of Harris as president, either, largely because "she has notched no victories and has been bruised by stories of staff infighting," but it's unclear whether Biden's surging unpopularity has hurt her yet.

On the GOP side, meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has not lost any support and remains the favorite of Republicans to run again for president — "by a mile," the survey said. At this point, 71% of Republican primary voters want Trump to run again. And 86% would vote for him, the highest this year.

He's been teasing a decision about whether to run again for months, and so far there appears to be no one with a strong enough following to seriously challenge him, one reason that Democrats have tried repeatedly, with two failed impeachment attempts, and multiple investigations, to find some rule or regulation that would somehow keep him off the ballot.

The poll said in a battle for president between Trump and Harris, Trump wins 49%-47%. If Trump faces Biden, he wins 50%-47%.

Asked about "Trump's aggressive, confrontational style," 52% of voters say he "wasn't so bad" compared with "how weak Biden was in dealing with the Taliban."

And 56% agreed with, "When I see how weak Biden is, I'm coming to appreciate Trump more and I'm thinking we need a bit more of Trump's toughness right now."

On Afghanistan, 58% disagreed with Biden's claim the withdrawal was a success, and the same number agreed that Biden "surrendered Afghanistan to the same Taliban group who helped the terrorists that attacked American on 9-11."



Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!