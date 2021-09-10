A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Animal control hunting for escaped zebras in Maryland

Striped equines have been on the loose for several days

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2021 at 12:59pm
(UPI) – Animal control officials in a Maryland county said they are trying to locate three zebras that have been on the loose for several days.

Prince George's County Animal Control chief Rodney Taylor said the zebras have been repeatedly sighted in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County after escaping from a farm at which several other zebras live.

Upper Marlboro resident Davon Bennett said he spotted the three striped equines outside his home early Wednesday. Neighbor Layla Curling captured video of the zebras behind her house on Thursday, the same day the animals are believed to have escaped.

Read the full story ›

