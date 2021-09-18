A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anti-lockdown protesters in Australia break police line as clashes erupt

Rally turned violent when law enforcement attempted to shut it down

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2021 at 6:20pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Throughout the pandemic, Australia's government has chosen to enact stringent restrictions to combat COVID-19. After the sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne have had enough with draconian virus measures and voiced their opposition in the streets on Saturday.

Their right to protest freely was quickly deemed illegal as a massive brawl between demonstrators and police broke out. More than 200 people in Melbourne were arrested at illegal anti-lockdown rallies, according to Reuters.

A rally in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond turned violent when police attempted to shut it down. Protesters broke through the police line in an epic fashion.

Read the full story ›

