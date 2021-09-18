Anti-lockdown protesters in Australia break police line as clashes erupt

(ZEROHEDGE) – Throughout the pandemic, Australia's government has chosen to enact stringent restrictions to combat COVID-19. After the sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne have had enough with draconian virus measures and voiced their opposition in the streets on Saturday.

Their right to protest freely was quickly deemed illegal as a massive brawl between demonstrators and police broke out. More than 200 people in Melbourne were arrested at illegal anti-lockdown rallies, according to Reuters.

A rally in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond turned violent when police attempted to shut it down. Protesters broke through the police line in an epic fashion.

