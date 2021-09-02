Archbishop: 'Luciferian' globalists exploiting COVID for 'Great Reset'

Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to the United States, continued his criticism of the globalist "Great Reset," warning in a new speech that corrupt civil and church authorities have joined forces to exploit the coronavirus pandemic in their quest to bolster global sovereignty.

He made it clear whose side he believes the authorities are on.

"Everything that we know, discover, and understand about the global conspiracy currently unfolding shows us a tremendous reality that is also at the same time sharp and clearly defined: there are two sides, the side of God and the side of Satan, the side of the children of Light and the side of the children of darkness," he said a speech delivered Aug. 28 in Italian and translated to English and published by LifeSiteNews.

Viganò said it must be "understood that the corrupt part of the civil authority – the deep state – and the corrupt part of ecclesiastical authority – the deep church – are two sides of the same coin, both instrumental to the establishment of the New World Order."

He recalled the teaching of Jesus recorded in Matthew 6:24 that it's impossible to serve two masters.

And further, Jesus said in Matthew 12:30, "Whoever is not with Me is against Me, and whoever does not gather with Me scatters."

Vigano said that in the "alliance between civil and religious power," there is a spiritual dimension that must be understood in "the context of the war that Lucifer, ever since his fall, has waged against God."

That war is coming to a conclusion he said, which is "why the forces of darkness are so wild at present, so impatient to cancel the name of Our Lord from the earth."

In April, Vigano charged that the Vatican betrayed its mission with its hosting of a health conference featuring pro-abortion figures such as Chelsea Clinton, population control advocate Jane Goodall, a New Age activist, Dr. Anthony Fauci and developers of vaccines using fetal cells. In January, Viganò declared in an interview that practicing Catholic Joe Biden's ties to China and his globalist policies would make him an "irreparable disaster" as president.

Last October, Vigano wrote an open letter to then-President Trump warning the president is "the final garrison" against the "Great Reset," a plan by the World Economic Forum to use the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to advance globalism.

No denying it

In his speech Saturday, he described the Great Reset as a "criminal plan, conceived for decades and aimed at establishing a universal dictatorship in which a minority of immeasurably rich and powerful people intends to enslave and subjugate the whole of humanity to the globalist ideology."

"The accusation of 'conspiracy theory' could perhaps have made sense when the conspiracy was not yet evident, but today denying what the elite has planned since the 1950s is unjustifiable," he said.

Vigano criticized the "suspension of citizens' rights" through "lockdowns, curfews, closures of commercial activities (and) limitations of public services and classes" that have not achieved the results promised by health authorities.

He pointed to a recent Oxford University study published in The Lancet finding that the viral load of the delta variant in fully vaccinated people is 251 times greater than the first strains of the virus. The CDC has now conceded that the fully vaccinated can become infected and spread the virus.

Science has been turned into "scientism," the archbishop said, arguing that the art of medicine is not a science but the application of scientific principles to various cases.

The "religion of science" that has manifested during the COVID-19 pandemic "has cloaked itself in a dogmatism bordering on superstition," he said.

"The ministers of this cult have constituted themselves as a caste of untouchables, exempt from any criticism even when their claims are denied by the evidence of the facts," Vigano said.

"The principles of medicine, considered universally valid until February 2020, have given way to improvisation, to the point of being advised to vaccinate at the height of the pandemic, the obligation of masks being imposed although they are useless, the arbitrary mandating of bizarre distances, the prohibition of treatments with effective drugs and the imposition of experimental gene therapies in violation of normal safety protocols," the archbishop said, according to the English translation.

Along with the new "COVID priests" he said are "heretics" who "reject the new pandemic religion and want to remain faithful to the Hippocratic Oath."

"Not infrequently, the aura of infallibility that surrounds virologists and other more or less titled scientists does not seem to be questioned due to their conflicts of interest or by the substantial financial benefits received by pharmaceutical companies, which under normal conditions would be scandalous and criminal," he said.

The speech, in Italian, can be seen here:

