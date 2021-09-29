Arizona AG announces review of Maricopa County election audit

When the Arizona state Senate revealed last week the results of its audit of the 2020 presidential election race in Maricopa County, which confirmed more than 57,000 problem ballots in a county won by Joe Biden by a handful, some may have thought the issue was over.

They would have been wrong.

This week, Arizona Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich announced a review of the issue, and so did officials in Maricopa County.

The Arizona Senate’s report that was released on Friday raises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election. Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 28, 2021

Brnovich said his office asked the Arizona Senate to provide supporting documents to its report, and he's insisting that Maricopa County "preserve all documents and data."

"The Arizona Senate's report that was released on Friday rises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election," he explained. "Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive."

County officials also said they will be "producing a comprehensive report addressing all of the allegations and questions from the Arizona Senate's final audit report."

NEW: In the coming weeks, Maricopa County will be producing a comprehensive report addressing all of the allegations and questions from the Arizona Senate's final audit report. We will take the time needed to be thorough & accurate. #AZAudit

More: https://t.co/LyKertc86p

🧵⬇️ — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

The Federalist reported that while the audit confirmed Biden was leading in votes, it "made several significant findings supporting former President Trump’s complaints about the 2020 election."

The "corporate media," the Federalist reported, "ignored those aspects of the audit to focus instead only on the results of the hand recount."

The audit found "there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the county."

The report explained Maricopa County provided Biden a 45,000-vote advantage in the state, propelling Biden to a victory by 10,457 votes.

"Left unmentioned, however, were the numerous findings of problems with the election and, most significantly, evidence indicating tens of thousands of ballots were illegally cast or counted," the report noted.

The Senate report was done by a cybersecurity firm and found more than 57,000 problem ballots.

Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, said his team found 57,734 ballots with serious issues, the Gateway Pundit reported.

In the official statewide count last November, only 10,457 votes separated Joe Biden from Donald Trump.

Read the audit report here

And Ben Cotton, the founder of the digital forensics firm CyFIR, claimed in his presentation to the senators he has evidence that Maricopa County workers intentionally deleted data.

He said his team caught the election workers at the keyboards of computers in February purging results from the Election Management System the day before the audit began.

His team, he said, captured screen shots and time stamps and has identified the workers.

The audience, despite instructions to remain silent during the presentations, erupted in applause when Cotton said he had the evidence.

See Cotton's claim and the reaction:

Maricopa County responded with a statement on Twitter saying it "strongly denies claims that @maricopavote staff intentionally deleted data."

"As we've stated, staff were conducting the March election & compiling info required to comply w/ Senate subpoena. We have backups for all Nov. data & those archives were never subpoenaed."

The doubts about the Arizona results are just part of a series of problems clouding the 2020 results, when a handful of votes across six swing states gave the White House to Joe Biden.

Problems that already were known to exist include that some election officials simply ignored or changed state law to accommodate mail-in ballots, but the Constitution allows only state lawmakers to make those changes. One state already has started an investigation that reportedly has "evidence" of that.

Further, Facebook's leftist Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $350 million to mostly leftist local and state election officials for them to run their 2020 operations, raising the question of undue influence.

