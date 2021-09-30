A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Arkansas bill creates antibody exemption for vaccine mandate

Would also require state to pay unemployment benefits to workers fired for not getting vaccinated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:43pm
(MSN) – Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would allow workers to opt out of their employer's COVID-19 vaccine requirement if they're tested weekly or can prove they have natural antibodies.

The House and Senate Public Health committees endorsed identical versions of the bill, which also would require the state to pay unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for not getting vaccinated. The bills are among several limiting or prohibiting private vaccine mandates working their way through the majority-Republican Legislature.

“This is what we felt we could get through to give employees some protection," Republican Sen. Kim Hammer said.

Read the full story ›

